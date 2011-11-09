Nov 9 MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK sold some $1.5 billion of its European sovereign debt holdings before the futures brokerage filed for bankruptcy last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website.

The sales in large part came after MF Global reported a big quarterly loss on Oct. 25, and accounted for more than 20 percent of its total exposure of $6.3 billion on Sept. 30, the newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy after big bets on European sovereign debt led to ratings downgrades and a stock plunge, sold the positions at a loss, the Journal reported.

MF Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Oct. 31.

A spokeswoman for the company was not immediately available to comment on the Wall Street Journal's article.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)

