* Says cash-only customers hurt by current freeze

* Trustee says cannot transfer individual accounts

* ICE calls for immediate release of some funds

By Nick Brown

Nov 10 The trustee liquidating bankrupt broker MF Global MFGLQ.PK on Thursday deflected intensifying pressure to disperse billions of dollars of customer cash frozen in commodity accounts, saying that he could not legally release individuals' funds.

The IntercontinentalExchange (ICE.N), the second-largest commodity market in the world, joined a chorus of former MF Global clients in publicly calling for the bankruptcy court to return more cash to clients, even as the search continues for more than $600 million in missing customer funds.

In a letter to Manhattan bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn, ICE said responsible commodities customers of MF's brokerage were unfairly prejudiced by the transfer of thousands of commodities accounts that were not liquidated prior to the collapse.

James Giddens, the trustee liquidating the brokerage, set up a bulk transfer of about 17,000 commodities accounts earlier this month, including much of the collateral required to back those trades. But the court has denied claims by former clients to return cash trapped in their accounts, leaving them with no trading account and no cash to fund new positions.

In a frank public letter, ICE warned of the "systemic implications" and "moral hazard" of rewarding customers who had held onto their positions and penalizing those "who acted quickly and responsibly to reduce their exposure".

"We therefore urge the Court to immediately permit the release of as much of the cash balance as possible that remains in the accounts of these liquidating and transferring customers at MF Global," ICE Futures US President Thomas Farley and ICE Clear U.S. President Thomas Hammond wrote in the letter.

But in a separate letter, Giddens said he did not have the authority to make those transfers.

"While we have received many requests for individual transfers, we must treat all customers equally and fairly and do not have authority to make such transfers," Giddens said.

Giddens added that he is trying to effect a bulk transfer of the broker's handful of securities accounts, saying the process of finding a purchaser is under way but "there is no assurance of a successful transfer."

Giddens said there is no timetable on the completion of an investigation by regulators and the trustee's staff into whether MF improperly commingled customer funds with the firm's money.

Until the investigation is complete, "we will not know the extent of any deficiency in funds," Giddens said.

MORE CASH

The ICE letter was the latest call for the transfers of cash-only customers. On Tuesday, a group of four individual commodities traders filed court papers asking Glenn to let them transfer 85 percent of the cash in their accounts.

It is unclear just how much cash is still frozen in MF Global's segregated customer accounts, which the CME Group estimated had a requirement of some $5.5 billion when it filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31. Regulators have said some 11 percent of that, or more than $600 million, is missing.

The CME Group has confirmed that about $1.5 billion of the $2.5 billion in CME-related segregated trading accounts at MF Global had been transferred out with those open trades, in theory leaving about $1 billion. ICE said on Thursday that half the deposits held for ICE Clear had been transferred, but it did not give any figures for total or frozen funds.

MF, run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine until he resigned earlier this month, went bankrupt on Oct. 31 after losing big bets on European debt.

The bankruptcy case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.

The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, in the same court, No. 11-2790.

