By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK Nov 10 Wells Fargo Advisors gets linked to nearly every rumored brokerage deal, from UBS to Morgan Keegan, yet the deep-pocketed firm says it is taking a break from acquisitions and plans to expand from within.

The shift comes after a buying spree that has gone on at Wells Fargo Advisors for more than a decade. Even in a brokerage industry shaped by consolidation, Wells Fargo Advisors stands out. Since 1998, the unit has completed 10 deals that helped swell its broker ranks to 15,000 from 1,000.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) CEO David Stumpf stoked talk that the firm was on the hunt again last December when he said the bank's wealth management division was "sub-optimized."

Yet one year later, the brokerage now says it will work to boost revenue and earnings by making technology improvements, encouraging advisers to sell a range of services and continuing to hire.

"We're thinking less in terms of acquisition growth and focusing more on organic growth," Wells Fargo Advisors Chief Executive Daniel Ludeman told Reuters in a recent interview.

Ludeman said he intends to maximize the potential of a firm comprising Wachovia Securities, A.G. Edwards & Sons, Prudential Securities -- nearly 50 small and regional firms in all.

Step one of that plan involves adding as many as 1,500 experienced brokers and trainees each year. The additions helped Wells expand in 2008, when rivals suffered an exodus, and trimmed losses in the past two years.

(Graphic - Changes in U.S. brokerage ranks:. Wells Fargo Advisors holds steady since 2008:

link.reuters.com/wyb94s )

BIG REGIONAL

The firm's independent brokerage arm, the Wells Fargo Financial Network, also continues to attract big-firm brokers who want to work as independents. Among the large national and regional firms, Raymond James Financial (RJF.N) is the only other one that offers an independent option to brokers.

FiNet, as the unit is called, has been growing rapidly and is on pace to provide trading and other services to 1,100 self-employed advisers by the end of this year.

Ludeman's challenge is making a giant, bank-owned brokerage feel like the Wheat First Securities, the small Virginia firm where he started his brokerage career in 1979. Wheat First became part of First Union in 2008 and has directed the consolidation that created what is now Wells Fargo Advisors.

Wells hosts a dozen education conferences a year instead of just one or two, so that each event remains small. The largest national firms can host thousands of people at their events.

Still, Ludeman is a believer in the combination of banks and brokerages, and encourages brokers to cross-sell. At Wells, that means developing financial plans, offering loans, and selling bank and insurance products.

Ludeman says Wells brokers receive financial incentives to cross-sell, though the emphasis is on promoting practices rather than products. A broker, for example, can earn a bigger payout if 70 percent of their clients have the firm's plan.

Wells also wants more brokerage customers to switch to managed accounts where fees are paid based on assets. Regulators like fee-based accounts because brokers have no incentive to trade.

Firms such as Wells like managed accounts because they generate steady fee income. The firm boosted its third-quarter managed account assets to $238 billion from a year earlier.

Ludeman also plans to revamp computer systems to make its technology easier to use. Specifically, Wells wants to give advisers a comprehensive view of a client's finances across its many banking, investment, mortgage and insurance businesses.

The new systems will incorporate social media such as Twitter, he said, since these networks offer new ways to reach clients.

The systems also will incorporate new federal broker-dealer rules, including a pending fiduciary standard that will govern how brokers advise retail clients on investments.

Up until now, most of Wells Fargo's brokerage growth had come through takeovers.

Ten deals in the past 12 years created a brokerage with 15,188 financial advisers and $1.1 trillion in client assets, trailing Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N) (C.N) and Bank of America's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch.

The question is whether Wells can get bigger without deals. Ludeman noted that while his goal is to focus within, "If something happened to come along in the markets, we'd probably look."

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)

((joseph.giannone@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +1 646 223 6184; Reuters Messaging: joseph.giannone.reuters.com@reuters.net; www.twitter.com/reutersjoe )) Keywords: WELLSFARGOADVISORS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.