NEW YORK Nov 22 Jean Bourlot, global head of commodities at UBS in London, will leave the bank at end of December, according to a memo circulated to staff and seen by Reuters.

Bourlot had joined UBS last year from Morgan Stanley where he was head of agriculture trading. The memo said he would be leaving to pursue other business interests.

At the time he joined UBS, he said he planned to double the 40-person commodities team within two years.

The commodities business remains a focus of growth for UBS and will be folded into the bank's macro business within fixed income commodities and currencies, the memo said. That business in its entirety will be run by George Athanasopoulos, Chris Vogelgesang and Chris Murphy.

Ed Carroll and Hector Freitas will be co-heads of the commodities business.

A spokesperson for UBS had no official comment.

(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso)

