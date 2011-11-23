* Large tech firms among potential bidders -sources

* Board looking for ways to spin-off Verint -source

* Comverse relisted in Sept after long options scandal

(Adds background to Comverse's previous sale processes, share price)

By Nadia Damouni

NEW YORK, Nov 23 Comverse Technology Inc CMVT.O has in recent weeks received potential interest in its telecommunications billing software unit, sources close to the matter said, just two months after the software developer relisted on Nasdaq.

Comverse Technology has been sharing financial information with prospective parties, including large global technology firms, for the core Comverse Network Systems unit, the sources said.

The segment posted $182 million in revenue, accounting for nearly half of Comverse Technology's overall revenues for the quarter ending July 31. Comverse Technology has a market capitalization of about $1.33 billion. The company's shares rose 1.77 percent on Wednesday to $6.61.

Hedge fund Cadian Capital Management LLC, which holds 4.18 percent in Comverse Technology, said in a regulatory filing last month that the CNS unit alone could be worth more than $2 billion.

Cadian drew that conclusion based on the revenue multiple paid by private equity firm Permira for Alcatel-Lucent's ALUA.PA global telecommunications business last month. Permira paid $1.5 billion for the business.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N), which has been working with the New York-based company for the last two years, is advising it on strategic alternatives, including any bidding interest. Rothschild [ROT.UL] is advising the board, these sources said.

Comverse Technology and Rothschild declined to comment. Goldman Sachs was not available for comment.

This would mark the third attempt since 2006 that Comverse Technology has tried to sell itself or its assets, the sources said.

In its last attempt in 2010, Comverse drew interest from Oracle Corp ORCL.O and Israeli competitor Amdocs Ltd DOX.N, sources told Reuters at the time.

But a deal did not happen in part because Comverse, which for years had been tangled up in an options backdating scandal, was not current on its financial statements.

Amdocs declined to comment, while Oracle was not available for comment.

In December 2009, Comverse Technology settled a class action lawsuit related to the scandal for $225 million, with ex-CEO Jacob "Kobi" Alexander, who fled to Namibia, contributing $60 million.

The company became compliant with its regulatory filings only in September this year.

(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Paritosh Bansal, Bernard Orr)

((nadia.damouni@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 646 223 6356; nadia.damouni.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: COMVERSE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.