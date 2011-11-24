* Codelco output up on ore grades

* Chairman Jofre sees prices, demand remaining strong

* Codelco is world's No.1 copper producer

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov 23 Chile's state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] is having one of its best production years ever, and will beat its 1.7 million tonne output target for 2011, Chairman Gerardo Jofre told Reuters on Wednesday.

Improved ore grades had helped lift output, Jofre said, and he expected 2011 revenue for Codelco, the world's top copper producer [CODEL.UL], to be well above 2010 levels, with prices and demand for Chile's top export to remain strong.

"We have had a really excellent recovery of output," Jofre told Reuters at an annual mining industry dinner in Santiago. "This is one of the best production years Codelco has had ... We are going to end the year over 1.7 million tonnes."

"Revenue and prices this year are going to be higher than expected," he added, saying he did not expect any shipment cancellations in Europe or the United States amid mounting financial turbulence.

Codelco produced 818,000 tonnes of copper in the first half of 2011, up 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the miner reported in September, despite labour disruptions in recent months.

Codelco, which produces about a tenth of the world's mined copper, has struggled in recent years to sustain output levels as ageing mines and dwindling ore grades hit yields.

