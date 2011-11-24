* Collahuasi recovering output, but will not make it all up

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov 23 Chile's giant Collahuasi mine, the world's No.3 copper deposit, will not be able to make up all of the output lost due to disruptions earlier in the year, CEO Giancarlo Bruno told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bruno however said the mine had been making up production, and that 2011 output would likely be slightly below 2010 levels. Collahuasi produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, when output was hit by a month-long strike. The mine has previously said it expected to produce 500,000 tonnes of copper this year.

"We have been recovering output at Collahuasi and expect to have a fairly normal 2012," Bruno said. "We will not recover all of (this) year's production, but we have been closing the gap."

"We will probably be a little below last year's output," he added.

Chile's mining sector has been plagued by disruptions in recent months due to harsh weather, equipment failure and strikes as workers tap into a wider vein of growing discontent among Chileans demanding a bigger share of an economic boom fueled by high international copper prices.

London copper CMCU3 has gained over the last two years, with prices more than doubling in 2009 and surging 30 percent last year. The metal's price touched a record high above $10,000 a tonne earlier this year. [MET/L]

Collahuasi, which accounts for about 3 percent of global mined copper output and is owned by miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L), saw output dwindle in the first quarter due to heavy rains that disrupted operations during the Southern Hemisphere summer.

Output was then hit by an unusually severe winter storm, while its Patache port terminal was disrupted for months for repairs. [ID:nN1E764077]

