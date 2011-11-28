SAO PAULO Nov 28 Shares of Usiminas rallied on Monday after rival Ternium bought a 27.7 percent stake in the company for $2.2 billion, igniting hopes of a potential takeover of the steelmaker.

Common shares (USIM3.SA) of the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company rose as much as 5.3 percent to 20.75 reais, the first gain in six sessions. Preferred shares (USIM5.SA) jumped 5.2 percent to 11.15 reais.

CSN (CSNA3.SA), which for the past year had attempted to get a seat on Usiminas' board after building up a stake in the company, also rose 1.8 percent to 14.52 reais.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

