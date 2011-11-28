* Two miners set to invest $3 bln in copper, gold projects

* Royalties to depend on copper, gold prices - minister

* Ecuador sees final contracts inked in Dec or early 2012

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Nov 28 Mining royalties on two contracts Ecuador is to sign with Kinross Gold Corp and Ecuacorriente will be between 5 and 8 percent, depending on gold and copper prices, the country's natural resources minister told Reuters on Monday.

Wilson Pastor said the final contracts with Canadian-listed mining companies for projects worth $3 billion in total will be signed late in late December or in early 2012.

"The (royalties) scale goes from 5 to 8 percent depending on price," Pastor told Reuters during a visit to Santiago.

Royalties have been a sticking point during negotiations between the Andean country and the mining companies, which have been long and difficult. [ID:nN1E7AN11G]

Kinross (K.TO) plans to develop Ecuador's largest gold project, Fruta del Norte, while Ecuacorriente- an affiliate of Canada's Corriente Resources CTQ.TO- will work on the Mirador copper mine.

Pastor was in Santiago to sign an agreement between Ecuador's state-run mining company Enami and Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], the world's No.1 copper producer, to jointly explore minerals in Ecuador.

Ecuador has a nascent mining industry. Some larger projects were initially delayed as leftist president Rafael Correa's government tightened regulations for the sector.

Correa has had a tumultuous relationship with foreign investors throughout his rule, revising oil contracts to better favor the government and defaulting on the nation's debt.

He is striving to diversify the Ecuadorean economy from crude oil exports, and has taken a softer approach with investors planning to develop large mines than with oil companies with investments in the OPEC member country.

According to the government, Kinross and Ecuacorriente have agreed to make advanced royalty payments before their mines start producing. [ID:nN1E7AL145]

Correa has said the extra income will allow him to increase spending in schools, roads and hospitals, which could boost his popularity among the majority poor ahead of a likely re-election bid in January 2013.

Ecuador is also negotiating contracts with International Minerals IMZ.TO over its Rio Blanco gold-silver project, with Ecuacorriente over its Panantza-San Carlos copper deposit and with IAMGold (IMG.TO), which plans to develop the Quimsacocha gold-copper-silver mine. [ID:nN1E7AN18J]

If all the projects go ahead, Ecuador could receive some $7 billion in mining investments over the next seven years. [ID:nN2937519]

