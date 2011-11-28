LIMA Nov 28 Unionized workers have decided tolifttheir nearly two-month-old strike at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N) Peruvian copper mine Cerro Verde and will return to their jobs on Wednesday, union leader Leoncio Amudio said on Monday.

