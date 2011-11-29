* Magnesita, five firms in talks over graphite mine

* Analysts value Almenara mine at about $1.1 billion

* No immediate plans to sell stake in Brumado mine

* May sell bonds next year to improve debt profile

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 Magnesita, the world's No. 3 producer of fireproof material for steel mills, is in talks with five companies to jointly develop a graphite mine in Brazil as it seeks to boost exposure to a fast-growing and highly lucrative market.

The company, which owns the world's highest-quality magnesite mine, wants partners to develop the Almenara graphite mine because prices for the mineral have jumped by two-thirds this year alone, Chief Executive Officer Ronaldo Iabrudi said in an interview.

Magnesita (MAGG3.SA) is discussing options with Japanese and Chinese miners, Iabrudi said, but would not name them.

The company expects Almenara, which is located in the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais, to produce 40,000 tonnes of graphite a year by the start of 2013. A venture could help ramp up output to 100,000 tonnes in the medium term, Iabrudi added.

The talks underscore Magnesita's efforts to make more money from its mining assets as conditions in the refractory business remain tough because of the weak global steel market. Refractory materials, which retain their strength at high temperatures, are used in linings for furnaces, kilns and reactors.

By teaming up to develop Almenara, Magnesita could become self-sufficient in graphite and tap red-hot demand for the mineral, a key ingredient in mobile phones and electric car batteries.

"We have an asset that has a unique mix of high prices and demand, relatively low production costs and great returns," Iabrudi said. "Graphite is a highly differentiated mineral."

Analysts at Santander Investment Securities recently valued Almenara at $1.1 billion, highlighting its competitive production costs, low required investments and Magnesita's cheap funding sources.

The focus on Almenara is a bet on the growing use of lithium ion batteries, which require 10 times as much graphite as they do lithium, as well as on fuel cells and nuclear power. Graphite prices have risen sevenfold since 2007 on rising demand for industrial minerals and so-called rare earth elements -- minerals that are very difficult to mine.

The graphite market is tightly controlled by China, which has imposed export quotas in recent years. Demand could double by the end of the decade as the use of hybrid and electric vehicles expands.

For years, investors speculated that Magnesita could first try to sell a stake in Brumado, a mine in northeastern Brazil that has an estimated 185 years worth of the highest-quality magnesite reserves in the world.

But Iabrudi said there were no immediate plans to do that, and the company instead is pushing forward with a two-phase expansion plan. It has recently found evidence of copper and iron ore reserves in Brumado, which also has dolomite and talc deposits.

DEBT, M&A

The focus on mining could also signal that the outlook for steelmaking remains challenging. Brazil's steel production will probably expand less than the 9 percent estimated by the nation's IABr industry group this year, Iabrudi said.

The company is therefore trying to rein in costs to offset weaker pricing power. Steelmakers around the world have pared expansion as a global glut and rising raw materials costs hamper profit margins.

As a result, shares of Magnesita have shed 43 percent this year.

"We are prepared to face this rough ride," said Chief Financial Officer Flavio Barbosa, who also participated in the interview with Iabrudi.

Magnesita wants to become the world's biggest and most profitable refractory maker before the end of the decade, a goal that Iabrudi said is only feasible through acquisitions.

Possible targets include dolomite producers in China. Growing in North America could also propel market share gains, he said.

Barbosa said the company is also piling up cash and might try to lower borrowing costs by replacing real-denominated debt with foreign currency bonds, preferably in euros or U.S. dollars and with maturities longer than five years.

Magnesita, which has operations in the United States, Germany, Belgium, China and Argentina, has natural exposure to those currencies, Barbosa said.

The company is trying to obtain funding with Banco do Nordeste Brasil for some mining projects.

(Editing by Todd Benson and Lisa Von Ahn)

((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55 11 5644-7714; Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MAGNESITA/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.