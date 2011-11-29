* AMR has $8.3 bln in assets; $18.5 bln in liabilities
* Has not said if it would seek pension termination
(Adds flight attendants union, contribution levels)
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 A full pension plan default
by bankrupt American Airlines AMR.N would be the largest in
U.S. history if it occurred today with those accounts running
$10 billion short of what the carrier owes its workers over
many years, government pension insurers estimated on Tuesday.
The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp said that American's four
traditional pension plans covering 130,000 workers and retirees
collectively report $8.3 billion in assets to cover roughly
$18.5 billion in benefit obligations.
Employees and retirees of No. 3 American, which sought
court protection from creditors earlier in the day, could lose
$1 billion in benefits if those plans are assumed by the
agency.
Government insurance payouts can be less in some cases,
depending on the assets assumed, the total amount owed, and
individual retiree balances. In a potential termination case as
large as American, the government would not assume the full
amount of the company's pension underfunding.
"When this happens employees and retirees worry -- and they
should. In past bankruptcies, workers and retirees have lost
their healthcare and seen their pensions cut," said PBGC
director Josh Gotbaum.
The agency also said termination of the American plans
would weaken the financial condition of the agency, which
reported a $26 billion deficit earlier this month.
The airline is free to use court protection to try to end
plans covering pilots, mechanics, flight attendants and other
workers -- an expensive cost overhang that other airlines
ditched years ago during their own bankruptcies.
American, a unit of AMR Corp, did not mention in court
papers whether it would seek to cut some or all of its pensions
that pay fixed benefits at regular intervals.
Laura Glading, president of the flight attendants union at
American and a 33-year employee of the company, said pensions
are funded well enough currently and the group has a good
argument for why they should be maintained.
"But realistically, the company will come after everything
it can get," Glading said. "I will do everything I can to
protect those pensions."
Gotbaum said the PBGC would encourage the carrier to "fix
its financial problems and still keep its pension plans. But
Wall Street analysts and restructuring experts expect American
to reduce pension bills to lower costs.
"The hard thing for them will be trying to maintain labor
peace if indeed they put eliminating pensions on the table,"
said Joe House of Palisades Capital Advisors LLC in
Washington.
"You can count on the pilots losing. That's guaranteed. The
pilots pensions are so rich they would definitely take a
setback if that pension goes to the PBGC," House said.
Airlines and the auto industry have upended the pension
insurance program over the past decade.
United (UAL.N) and US Airways LCC.N terminated their
traditional plans in bankruptcy, shedding more than $9 billion
combined in total liabilities covering 180,000 workers and
retirees.
Delta defaulted on its pensions covering unionized pilots
but maintained them for other workers although the carrier no
longer makes contributions.
General Motors (GM.N) and Chrysler FIA.MI were required
to maintain their pensions during their government-directed
bankruptcies in 2009. But parts supplier Delphi terminated its
six plans that same year.
American cannot use pension assets to pay debts in Chapter
11, and is legally required to maintain contributions while it
restructures. Any pension plan termination must be approved by
the bankruptcy court.
While the long-term deficit would be substantial if its
pension accounts were terminated today, American has kept pace
with its immediate funding commitments as required by federal
law.
AMR met its estimated 2011 minimum required contribution of
$520 million in September, and estimates payments of $560
million in 2012.
(Additional reporting by Tom Hals; editing by Gunna
Dickson)
((john.crawley@thomsonreuters.com +1 202 898 8340))
Keywords: AMERICANAIRLINES/PENSIONS
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.