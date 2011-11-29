(For other news from Reuters Global Media Summit, click here)

NEW YORK Nov 29 Sirius XM Radio Inc (SIRI.O) Chief Executive Mel Karmazin thinks it's unlikely that Liberty Media Corp LMCA.O will sell its 40 percent stake in the company.

Liberty, whose investment in Sirius in 2009 helped save the company from bankruptcy, has several options it can pursue with regards to its 40 percent stake in Sirius. The company can either cash out its position, increase its stake to below 49.9 percent or, come March 2012, increase its stake to more than 49.9 percent, meaning it can acquire Sirius outright or become its controlling shareholder.

Most analysts and industry observers believe, given how well Sirius is performing, that Liberty will look to invest more in Sirius for a larger stake.

Karmazin, a guest at the Reuters Global Media Summit on Tuesday, said that there are companies that would like to take over Sirius, but he doesn't think they would pay the high multiple necessary to do a deal. He added that he does not think Sirius needs to be sold.

