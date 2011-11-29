* Had been sole major carrier to avoid bankruptcy
* Failed to win labor agreements to cut costs
* American Airlines, American Eagle to operate normally
* Experts see more room to negotiate down expenses
* European partners see no impact on joint venture
(Adds CEO and analyst quotes, background, updates share
price)
By Kyle Peterson and Matt Daily
Nov 29 American Airlines, the third-largest
U.S. carrier, and its parent AMR Corp AMR.N filed for
bankruptcy protection on Tuesday to cut labor costs in the face
of high fuel prices and dampened travel demand.
AMR, which replaced its chief executive in the move, had
been mired for years in fruitless union negotiations,
complaining all the while that it shoulders higher labor costs
than rival domestic and foreign carriers that have already
restructured in bankruptcy.
American Airlines, once the largest U.S. carrier, is now
third behind United Continental Holdings Inc's (UAL.N) United
Airlines and Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), both of which used
Chapter 11 to cut costs and later found merger partners.
"The world changed around us," incoming Chief Executive Tom
Horton told reporters on a conference call.
"It became increasingly clear that the cost gap between us
and our competitors was untenable," he said.
AMR named Horton as chairman and chief executive, replacing
Gerard Arpey, who retired.
The airline said it and its regional affiliate American
Eagle would continue to operate as usual, fly their normal
schedules, honor reservations and make exchanges and refunds.
American Airlines hopes bankruptcy will cut labor costs,
but analysts question whether restructuring under Chapter 11 of
U.S. Bankruptcy Code will address operational shortcomings and
bolster revenue.
"Bankruptcy is not necessarily the be-all, end-all," said
Helane Becker, an analyst with Dahlman Rose & Co. "They've got
more problems to address in addition to the cost problem."
She said the airline industry has been hit by high fuel and
labor costs, but filing for bankruptcy would not solve AMR's
problems, and the airline needed to rework its operations and
boost revenue.
Shares of AMR, whose passenger planes average 3,000 daily
U.S. departures, had slid 45 percent from the end of September
through Monday. On Tuesday the shares tumbled 79 percent to 34
cents on the New York Stock Exchange. Stock in bankrupt
companies typically is wiped out when a company exits Chapter
11 and new shares are issued, making the old shares worthless.
Shares of rival airlines rallied on expectations that fares
could rise, as AMR kept a lid on industrywide fares in its
effort to keep its airplanes full.
United Continental shares jumped 6.2 percent to $17.60,
while US Airways Group Inc LLC.N climbed 4.7 percent to $4.47
and Delta Air Lines rose 4.2 percent to $7.74.
SLIMMED-DOWN AMR
Under its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in a New York court,
the company listed assets of $24.72 billion and liabilities of
$29.55 billion. The company has $4.1 billion in cash.
AMR's top rivals, UAL and Delta, used bankruptcy protection
to slash costs and have since bought out other airlines: Delta
bought Northwest Airlines, and UAL bought Continental Airlines
to form United Continental Holdings. [ID:nN1E79213S]
US Airways and United Airlines sought relief under Chapter
11 bankruptcy in 2002. Delta and Northwest filed in September
2005. Japan Airlines Co Ltd [JAPACI.UL], one of American
Airlines' alliance partners, filed for bankruptcy last year.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX-Top 10 airline bankruptcies since 1980, top 5
bankruptcies this year: link.reuters.com/ter35s
FACTBOX-Top 10 bankruptcies by number of employees:
[ID:nN1E7AS0MP]
Yields on American Airlines' tax-free debt jump
[ID:nN1E7AS114]
BREAKINGVIEWS-Usual suspects finally drag down American
Airlines [ID:nN1E7AS0KZ]
AMR news conference following bankruptcy; video provided by
Reuters Insider: reut.rs/tOjYic
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The bankruptcy proceedings will give AMR more tools in its
long-running effort to restructure its operations and balance
sheet, according to Jack Williams, a professor of law at
Georgia State University.
"There are considerable tax benefits that they will be able
to use in a bankruptcy case and they will be able to more
aggressively manage their liabilities," Williams said.
Bankruptcy allows the company to force creditors to agree
on a plan to reorganize the company, and it also gives AMR the
chance to sell flight routes through the bankruptcy sales
process.
But AMR's bankruptcy filing showed few details about how
the company would proceed, said Stephen Selbst, a bankruptcy
attorney with Herrick, Feinstein LLP in New York.
"What it suggests is they haven't settled on a strategy or
they would have been more up front," he said. "It's possible
they are still in negotiations and don't want to put something
on paper that might prejudice those negotiations."
Experts believe AMR stands to save billions by
restructuring its obligations in bankruptcy.
"AMR will no longer have its defined benefit pension plan,
helping absorb nearly $7 billion in debt," said Morningstar
equity analyst Basili Alukos. "I imagine the company can save
between $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in labor costs, in
addition to savings on repair and maintenance and better fuel
burn."
AMR said the bankruptcy has no direct legal impact on
operations outside the United States. It also said it was not
considering debtor-in-possession financing.
While in bankruptcy, AMR becomes vulnerable to unsolicited
takeover bids from rival carriers. AMR has said for years that
it could thrive as a stand-alone carrier, but some experts
believe another airline could make an offer.
Robert Herbst, an independent analyst with
AirlineFinancials.com, who is a former pilot with Ozark, TWA
and American Airlines, said there was a "95 percent" chance
American would be acquired by or merged with another carrier
within the next two years.
"US Airways is probably toward the top of the list but it
wouldn't be the only (potential merger partner)," he said.
US Airways, which was formed from a 2005 merger with
America West Airlines, tried and failed to buy Delta during
that airline's bankruptcy. A US Airways representative did not
immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
LABOR PAIN
American has struggled with labor costs even though it won
massive concessions from unionized workers in 2003 to avoid
Chapter 11.
"That deal wasn't good enough," former American CEO Robert
Crandall told Reuters. "The other airlines that went bankrupt
cut their costs much deeper than American.
"If you look at all of the elements of the problem, they
all stem back to costs," he said. "It hasn't cut capacity
effectively given the constraints" that labor has placed on
it.
Contract talks with pilots have dragged on for five years,
hitting a wall in recent weeks over wages, benefits and work
rules. Negotiations with unionized flight attendants have also
lagged.
"While today's news was not entirely unexpected, it is
nevertheless disappointing that we find ourselves working for
an airline that has lost its way," David Bates, president of
the Allied Pilots Association, said in a statement.
A wave of pilot retirements earlier this year prompted
speculation American could soon seek Chapter 11 and pilots were
exiting to preserve pensions that could be terminated as part
of a restructuring.
"The 18-month timeline allotted for restructuring will
almost certainly involve significant changes to the airline's
business plan and to our contract," Bates said.
AMR said Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is lead counsel on the
bankruptcy case.
The case is in Re: AMR Corp, Southern District Of New York;
No:11-15463.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago, Caroline Humer and
Matt Daily in New York, Tom Hals in Wilmington, Karen Jacobs in
Atlanta, John Crawley in Washington, John D. Stoll in Detroit
and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier,
Maureen Bavdek, John Wallace and Derek Caney)
((tanya.agrawal@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
tanya.agrawal.reuters.com@reuters.net))
((Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available
for: * 3000 Xtra: visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News: topnews.reuters.com))
Keywords: AMERICANAIRLINES/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.