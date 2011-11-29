Nov 29 The trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Ltd's MFGLQ.PK broker-dealer unit asked a federal bankruptcy judge to authorize the distribution of another $2.1 billion to former commodities customers, roughly doubling the total payout to $4.1 billion.

James Giddens, the trustee for MF Global Inc, said the increased payout should restore at least two-thirds of U.S. segregated customer property pro rata to the former customers.

Giddens said the latest transfer could take two to four weeks and would require help from CME Group Inc's (CME.O) Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other derivative clearing organizations.

The payout requires approval by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan, who authorized two transfers this month. A hearing is set for Dec. 9, court records show.

Once run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, MF Global filed for Chapter 11 protection on Oct. 31 after the New York-based company revealed a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt. That worried investors, credit rating agencies and trading partners, and spurred a liquidity shortfall.

Former FBI director Louis Freeh was asked on Friday to become the trustee for the MF Global parent company. He would also work to return money to creditors, and coordinate with investigators looking for missing customer funds.

Giddens' has estimated that this shortfall could total $1.2 billion, and on Tuesday said the amount remains uncertain.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.reuters.com@reuters.net))

((Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra: visit topnews.session.rservices.com

* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News: topnews.reuters.com)) Keywords: MFGLOBAL/TRUSTEE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.