(For other news from Reuters Global Media Summit, click here)

NEW YORK Nov 30 Hearst Magazines expects to reach 1 million paid digital subscribers by the end of next year as more consumers sign up to read titles on tablet computers, the company's president told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hearst now boasts close to 400,000 digital subscribers to magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Esquire and Good Housekeeping. That number is growing by 10 percent to 15 percent per month, Hearst Magazines President David Carey said.

"We do expect in 2012 at some point to be able to have more than a million on e-subscriptions," Carey said at the Reuters Global Media Summit in New York.

Privately held Hearst charges for subscriptions on Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad, Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle Fire and Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) Nook, unlike some competitors who provide free digital content to print subscribers.

Carey also said 60 percent to 65 percent of iPad subscribers opt to share their personal data with the magazine publisher when asked. Apple does not automatically collect the information without permission.

(More summit stories: [ID:nL5E7MS06V])

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Peter Lauria and Gerald E. McCormick)

((jennifer.saba@thomsonreuters.com +1 646 223 6173 Messaging:jennifer.saba.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits Keywords: MEDIA SUMMIT/HEARST

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.