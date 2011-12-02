(Refiles to remove extraneous matter)

Dec 2 Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) said on Friday it expects base organic revenue growth to slow down in 2012 and for Europe to be a challenge, with a forecast for an increase of between 3 percent and 5 percent in 2012.

Illinois Tool's growth target for 2012 compares to its expectations for 7 percent organic revenue growth in 2011. The 2012 revenue performance will be led by strength in the company's transpiration and power systems businesses. Industrial packaging is expected to be the slowest growing business segment for the company.

The maker of restaurant equipment, industrial packaging, components for cars and construction products said "we foresee modest growth in worldwide end markets in 2012." The company said Asia Pacific and North America will be "stronger," while Europe will be "challenging." Organic growth does not include the impact that mergers and acquisitions have on the top line. Illinois Tool's forecast came during an analyst conference in New York that was broadcast on the internet.

(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

((john.stoll@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 416 4076))

(Reporting By David Zimmerman)

((david.j.zimmernan@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ITW/OUTLOOK

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.