Dec 2 A unit of Nova Scotia energy company Emera Inc (EMA.TO) said Friday it filed with Canadian environmental regulators to build a C$1.2 billion underwater power link between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

Emera said this was the first step in the environmental approval process to build the so-called Maritime Link project.

Emera said it planned to file an environmental impact statement with the province of Nova Scotia in mid 2012.

The company said the proposed 500-megawatt Maritime Link will help Nova Scotia meet a provincial requirement to get 40 percent of its energy from renewables by 2020.

The giant project will also create jobs and allow the Island of Newfoundland to connect to the North American transmission grid for the first time.

See Giant Labrador hydropower dam deadline extended [ID:nN1E7B00YL]

