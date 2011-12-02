* PM insists on social, environmental fund

* $4.8 bln Conga mine is Humala's biggest test yet

By Marco Aquino

CUSCO, Peru Dec 2 Peru's prime minister on Friday said Newmont Mining (NEM.N) must set aside money to finance social projects and any environmental damage as a precondition for moving forward on a stalled $4.8 billion gold mine project.

Salomon Lerner said the social fund would be used to make sure the Conga mine in the northern region of Cajamarca improves lives in local communities by financing water, electricity, road and health infrastructure projects, while the environmental fund would cover accidents or impacts from Peru's largest ever mining investment.

"Conga will have to accept setting up a social fund and an environmental fund to cover damages and accidents," Lerner said at an annual retreat of Peru's business leaders.

People have organized to stop construction of the mine because in the past too few of Peru's big mines brought direct benefits to people living in rural areas, he said.

"Mining has to be done responsibly for both investors and citizens," he said. "This type of responsible mining exists in Australia, Canada and Chile, but was there was a lax attitude here."

Lerner had previously said Newmont had been open to the idea of a social fund in conversations with the government, but he had stopped short of saying such a commitment was necessary for the project to move forward. [ID:nN1E7A71IV]

"We will follow the government's leadership on this issue and remain open and willing to consider their proposals," Newmont said in a statement on Friday.

Newmont has said its environmental study for the proposed mine, which was approved a year ago by the previous government, met the highest standards available and was exhaustively researched. It also runs extensive community outreach programs at its nearby Yanacocha gold mine, which it runs with Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N).

The government on Monday asked the U.S.-based firm to temporarily suspend work on the Conga project after protests against the mine turned violent. The protests, which include roadblocks designed to pressure the government to permanently cancel the project, ran into their ninth day on Friday.

Lerner is urging dialogue to end the impasse over the mine, which local opposition groups say will hurt water supplies and agriculture by replacing a string of alpine lakes with reservoirs.

Despite the difficulty over Conga, Lerner said he has successfully negotiated accords with local leaders in provinces of Madre de Dios, Nazca and Andahuaylas this week that will crack down on illegal, small-scale wildcat mining, which is blamed for polluting rivers and widely seen as dirtier than modern, large-scale mining.

"I want to take this model of dialogue to Cajamarca," Lerner said of the mountainous region in the Andes.

CALLS FOR A STRONGER STATE

Conga would produce 580,000 to 680,000 ounces of gold a year and open in 2014. It has gold deposits worth around $15 billion at current prices and sits 13,800 feet (4,200 metres) high in the Andes, about 600 miles (990 km) north of Lima.

About one third of Peruvians are mired in poverty. President Ollanta Humala, a leftist former army officer who has tried to govern as a moderate, campaigned on promises to ramp up welfare spending - financed in part by higher taxes on companies in Peru's vast mining sector.

"The state needs changed quickly so that services reach more people. The state must fulfill its most basic obligations," he said.

There are some 200 social conflicts in Peru according to the country's human rights agency, and many have been directed against the mining sector, which is responsible for 60 percent of the country's exports.

(Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Alden Bentley)

(terry.wade@reuters.com; +51 1 221 2130; Reuters Messaging: terry.wade.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PERU NEWMONT/CONGA

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.