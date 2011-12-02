* Nusbaum says jail possible if Chinese papers released

* Says Chinese authorities pressing for better audits

* Says Grant Thornton has stepped up reviews in China

By Dena Aubin

NEW YORK, Dec 2 The head of a global accounting firm said his auditors in China could face jail terms if they turned over audit documents to U.S. regulators and, as a result, they would have to refuse to do so.

Grant Thornton International, with large operations in China, has not been asked to hand over documents from its China-based auditors, "but we're certainly prepared for it; we're expecting it," said Chief Executive Ed Nusbaum.

Auditors are caught in the middle of a dispute between Chinese and U.S. audit industry regulators over sharing information, Nusbaum said in an interview with Reuters.

U.S. authorities are trying to get their hands on documents that could help them investigate possible fraud at China-based companies selling shares in the United Sates, but auditors have resisted for fear of violating China's state secrets law.

"If you violate the SEC's rules, you would be in a U.S. jail; if you violate (China's) Ministry of Finance rules, I suspect you would be in a Chinese jail," Nusbaum said.

China's Ministry of Finance is responsible for regulating accounting in that country.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in September sought a court order to force a Chinese unit of accounting giant Deloitte Touche [DLTE.UL] to produce records related to possible accounting fraud at China-based Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd LGFTY.PK. Deloitte has said it needs the approval of Chinese authorities before it can do so.

Accounting experts have said it is only a matter of time before other auditors are in the same dilemma.

SAYS CHINA WANTS ZERO DEFECTS

A rash of accounting scandals at China-based companies that caused billions of dollars of investor losses has prompted broad investigations by the SEC and the Department of Justice. Chinese authorities are also pressing auditors to improve audit quality, Nusbaum said.

"We've worked with the Chinese government on numerous occasions and they've said to us they would like to see zero defects," he said.

Grant Thornton has stepped up reviews of its audit work in China and sent in partners from the United States and United Kingdom to help, he said.

Grant Thornton, which operates in over 100 countries, is one of the world's six largest accounting and consulting firms, though not one of the "Big Four": Deloitte, KPMG [KPMG.UL], Ernst & Young [ERNY.UL] and PwC [PWC.UL].

Commenting on recent European and U.S. proposals to limit the time auditors can work for the same client, Nusbaum said, "it does make sense for companies to switch after a period of time."

Grant Thornton and other audit firms have had some clients for more than 30 years, and "when you're talking about listed companies, particularly larger listed companies, that's probably not healthy," he said.

Forcing auditors to rotate would hurt their business models, however, and more research is needed to see if it would improve audit quality, Nusbaum said.

"I would be particularly concerned if the rotation period would be too short," he said. If auditors were constantly rebidding for work, that would take away from the time they spent auditing, Nusbaum said.

The European Union, in a bid to foster more independent audits, released a draft law on Wednesday with a host of audit industry reforms, including limiting most auditor terms to six years. Nusbaum said six years "seems a little short" and a better limit would be nine or 10 years.

(Reporting by Dena Aubin. Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Gary Hill)

