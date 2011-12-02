* 25 basis-point ECB rate cut fully priced in next week

* Money markets reluctant to price much more easing

* If ECB sounds dovish, markets may start pricing in QE

* Merkel won't oppose stepped-up ECB bond-buying -sources

* Merkel says resolving crisis is years-long process

By Ellen Freilich and Marius Zaharia

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 2 Dovish signals from the European Central Bank's meeting next week would encourage investors to begin pricing in unprecedented monetary easing and prompt a sharp fall in short-term euro zone interest rates.

Money market rates now anticipate a 25 basis point cut in the key ECB lending rate to 1 percent on Thursday, but investors have hesitated to price in more cuts next year.

For that, they need ECB President Mario Draghi to signal that the bank is willing to cut rates to all-time lows to aid the European economy and keep inflation within the target.

In the United States, the Fed has kept short-term rates near zero for three years and has said it would maintain them there at least through mid-2013.

Money market strains, reflecting increased wariness among lenders, demonstrated the need for a more accommodative ECB.

That stress eased on Wednesday and Thursday after the Federal Reserve and other major central banks moved to let foreign banks borrow dollars at a lower interest rate.

But on Friday, strains increased again. The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap -- which narrowed sharply after the coordinated central bank action -- widened.

"As this euro zone situation plays out, the market will serve as the disciplinarian," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in New York.

The three-month basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP expanded by some 6 basis points on the day to minus 130 basis points after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said resolving the euro zone debt crisis would be a years-long process. [ID:nL5E7N218Y]

Three-month dollar Libor USD3MFSR= also rose after falling on Thursday for the first time since July.

Overnight borrowing from the ECB was at its highest since March[ID:nEAP000024]

THE SUMMIT TO END ALL SUMMITS?

Next Friday's EU summit is seen by some as make-or-break for the euro zone after a string of measures by European leaders over nearly two years failed to stop bond market contagion spreading from Greece to Ireland, Portugal and now Italy and Spain.

"How many 'summits' have we had since May 2010? If they can come out with something credible and meaningful, the markets will react extremely well to that," said Don Quigley, portfolio manager at Artio Global Investors in New York, with $36.2 billion in assets under management.

Market skepticism has increased over time, with emphatic measures to address the euro zone sovereign debt crisis drawing shorter-lived market responses, Quigley said.

"Now they have to do more. The 'kicking the can down the road' strategy has not been wise because it's let the problem fester," he said.

Sources close to Merkel said she was willing to see the ECB buy more bonds from troubled euro zone countries as a bridge until budget controls took hold. [nL5E7N218Y]

The ECB's Draghi said a new fiscal compact was "definitely the most important element to start restoring credibility.

"Other elements might follow, but the sequencing matters," he said. [nL5E7N13S2] "You're going to see a lot more discussion on fiscal co-ordination," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager of Baltimore, Md.'s MTB Intermediate-Term Bond Fund (ARIFX). "That will be the catch phrase de jour in this crisis."

