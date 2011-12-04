Dec 4 Shares of Staples Inc (SPLS.O), the largest U.S. office supply retailer, could rally by at least a third over the next year if the economy becomes a bit healthier, Barron's wrote in its Dec. 5 edition.

Staples, which is also the No. 2 online retailer after Amazon.com (AMZN.O) , has grappled with weak sales in recent quarters as the struggling economy hurt demand for office supplies.

But with smart strategies in place and its rivals such as Office Depot ODP.N and OfficeMax OMX.N hurting, Staples may be a good buy for patient investors, the financial weekly wrote.

Staples shares, which have been trading recently around $14.30, could climb to $19 to $22 over the next year, should business conditions improve, Barron's said, citing industry analysts.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Dale Hudson)

