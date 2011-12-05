- * Surging wireless company broadens fixed-line battle

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 5 Brazilian phone company TIM Participacoes (TIMP3.SA) aims for its home internet unit to contribute 5 billion reais ($2.8 billion) in cost savings in the long term, a top executive said on Monday, as it broadens the battle for Latin America's top telecom market.

Rogerio Takayanagi, head of the TIM Fiber unit of Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, told reporters it would begin offering residential internet over fiber-optic cables starting in June, with a goal of 1 million new broadband users by 2016. He said cost savings would begin in 2014.

The operation will pit Brazil's fastest-growing wireless company against rivals with a suite of fixed-line services for households spending more of their rising wages on computing and entertainment.

Telefonica Brasil (VIVT4.SA), Grupo Oi TNLP4.SABRTO4.SA and the Brazilian units of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) offer packages combining telephone, internet and television subscriptions.

The TIM Fiber unit was formed with the purchase of fiber optic company AES Atimus, a former unit of U.S. power company AES Corp (AES.N) for $1 billion this year. It was the biggest acquisition in about a decade for parent company Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI). [ID:nLDE7670R7]

TIM Fiber aims to strengthen the backbone of the company's network to carry a growing wireless data load, in addition to ramping up fixed-line broadband offerings, currently focused on corporate clients of TIM's Intelig unit.

Shares of TIM rose as much as 4.4 percent on Monday before settling to a 3 percent gain, heading for their strongest session in a month.

