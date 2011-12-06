NEW YORK - Dec 6 Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N), the world's second-largest home improvement chain, reiterated its outlook for the current fiscal year ahead of an investor meeting on Tuesday.

The news comes less than a month after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly results and laid out a blueprint to win back shoppers from larger rival Home Depot Inc (HD.N). [ID:nNL3E7ME1M].

Lowe's said it continues to see sales rising 2 percent to 3 percent in the fiscal year ending Feb. 3. It also backed its profit forecast of $1.37 a share to $1.40 a share, including charges of 20 cents a share associated with store closings and discontinued projects.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

