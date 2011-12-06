* CME says larger shortfall estimate 'incorrect'

NEW YORK, Dec 6 A CME Group (CME.O) official said on Tuesday that the firm was confident after more investigations that some of the higher estimates of a shortfall in MF Global MFGLQ.PK customer funds are inflated.

"While the final accounting of customer segregated assets ... will occur in the bankruptcy process, CME Group is confident that recent reports of significantly larger customer shortfalls are in fact incorrect," CME Chief Regulatory Officer Thomas LaSala said at a conference hosted by the Investment Company Institute.

The CME, which has a regulatory arm, was one of the nearly a half-dozen watchdogs policing various parts of MF Global, but no single regulator was responsible for the whole company.

James Giddens, the trustee liquidating MF Global's broker-dealer unit, in late November increased the shortfall estimate to as much as $1.2 billion, about double initial estimates from regulators.

Giddens has stuck by that number despite pushback from other regulators, including the CME and other oversight agencies.

A source familiar with the investigation told Reuters last week that regulators believe at least $220 million is being double-counted by the trustee, taking the total shortfall at the brokerage to just under $1 billion.

MF Global filed for Chapter 11 protection on Oct. 31 after the New York company revealed it had made a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt, spooking investors.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other regulators are trying to determine what happened to the missing money and whether MF Global may have improperly mixed customer funds with its own, a violation of industry rules.

Investigators have said they believe MF Global probably transferred customer funds into accounts used by the firm.

"We continue to work with the trustee and the CFTC to finalize this count," LaSala said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

