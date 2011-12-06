* CEO memo prompts concern

* Agreements expected with labor groups

Dec 6 Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) isn't looking for concessions from workers as bigger U.S. rivals lower their cost structures through bankruptcy, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Chief Financial Officer Laura Wright made the comment in response to a question during an investor conference about a staff memo sent this week by Chief Executive Gary Kelly saying Southwest has seen its cost advantage shrink against rivals that have restructured.

In the memo, Kelly said last week's Chapter 11 filing by American Airlines and parent AMR Corp AMR.N could spur some "near-term opportunities" for Southwest as the carrier downsizes, but cautioned that Southwest needed to seize opportunities to boost productivity and cut waste.

"Through bankruptcy, very large New Airlines have emerged with lower rates than us and better productivity," Kelly's memo stated. "The good news is we have a lot of opportunities to improve our productivity, eliminate waste and preserve our pay rates and benefits for the foreseeable future."

Discount carrier Southwest is the only major U.S. carrier that has not filed to restructure through bankruptcy. Kelly's memo noted that Southwest's labor rates were now "far and away" the highest in the industry.

The finance chief said Kelly's memo was intended to stress the importance of keeping costs down. "I wouldn't say that there was anything in there that was asking for concessions," Wright told a Rodman & Renshaw investor conference on Tuesday.

Southwest, which closed its purchase of AirTran in May, expects discussions underway at various labor groups to result in agreements, Wright added. The company's unionized pilots approved a pact combining their seniority lists last month, clearing a key hurdle as Southwest moves to fully integrate AirTran.

"We feel very confident that now that we've got the pilots done, you'll see a series of announcements as the rest of the labor groups reach agreement," Wright said. "Certainly the pilots is probably the most difficult one and we expect the rest to fall into place."

Shares of Southwest closed up 7 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $8.54 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta. Editing by Carol Bishopric)

