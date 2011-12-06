NEW YORK Dec 6 New York City's nearly $110 billion pension fund over the next 12 months to 18 months plans to raise its stake in emerging market stocks to 7 percent from 2 percent, Chief Investment Officer Larry Schloss told Reuters on Tuesday.

The fund, one of the nation's largest, will also be expanding its investments in high-yield bonds and small U.S. stocks. And for the first time it will invest in bank loans, the most senior debt in the capital structure, Schloss said.

