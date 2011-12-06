- (Adds byline, details, paragraphs: 5-12)

By Joan Gralla

NEW YORK , Dec 6 New York City's nearly $110 billion pension fund over the next 12 months to 18 months plans to raise its stake in emerging market stocks to 7 percent from 2 percent, Chief Investment Officer Larry Schloss told Reuters on Tuesday.

The fund, one of the nation's largest, will also be expanding its investments in high-yield bonds and small U.S. stocks. And for the first time it will invest in bank loans, the most senior debt in the capital structure, Schloss said.

The process is ongoing and it is too soon to release specifics on those investments, he said.

Over the past few decades, public pensions have gradually moved into a variety of investments, such as stocks, commodities and real estate.

The city's five pension funds recently reallocated their assets for the first in five years to improve their diversity under Comptroller John Liu, who oversees the funds.

Liu wants the funds to be able to respond more swiftly to market trends and improve the selection of asset managers.

" Since the financial markets are becoming far more complex and dynamic we must modernize our processes in order to make optimal movement in the market," the comptroller said.

To make the funds more nimble, the public bidding process, which requires would-be investment managers to respond to the city's Request for Proposals, was more than halved to six to seven months. A pilot program could cut the process further.

"When we got here, the prior administration took about 18 months on average to complete a Request for Proposals," said Schloss. He was referring to former Comptroller William Thompson; both Thompson and Liu are Democratic contenders to replace Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2013.

"It was a long process and it wouldn't guarantee you could pick from only the best managers," Schloss said.

The pension funds now are no longer limited to just hiring asset managers who respond to advertisements or the Request for Proposals. Under Liu, the consultants for each of the five pension funds recommends top managers; the fund then picks the managers who get at least three recommendations.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Diane Craft)

