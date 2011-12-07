* Companies warn of layoffs, higher costs
* Over 100 industry executives signed joint letter
* Letter initiated after Lockheed flagged concerns
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 Over 100 U.S. aerospace and
defense industry executives are urging Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta to hold off on proposed changes to Pentagon contracts
with industry, warning they would dampen competition, raise
costs and lead to further layoffs at a difficult time.
In a joint letter to Panetta dated Nov. 28, the executives
cited industry-wide concern about Pentagon efforts to make
contractors bear more of the risk of new weapons development,
and emerging threats to withhold program funds already approved
by Congress, or conditioning their release on contractor
agreement to "major and controversial new policy changes."
The letter, coordinated by the Aerospace Industries
Association trade group, was initiated after Lockheed Martin
Corp (LMT.N) warned shareholders it might face liability unless
the Pentagon quickly freed funds for costs already incurred on
the $382 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.
Lockheed's concerns struck a chord with other companies,
many of whom are suppliers on the F-35 program, or are seeing
similar Pentagon efforts on their own programs.
The AIA letter also comes as defense companies brace for
declines in defense spending after a decade of double-digit
growth that will lead to program cancellations and slowdowns, as
well as mounting pressures on profit margins.
U.S. defense officials say they are setting higher standards
given smaller defense budgets, but insist they are not out to
ruin defense company profits.
Lockheed Chief Executive Robert Stevens signed the AIA
letter, along with executives from Boeing Co (BA.N), Northrop
Grumman Corp (NOC.N), Raytheon Co (RTN.N) and a wide swathe of
other companies in the sector.
After the letter was sent, Lockheed and the Pentagon this
week reached a tentative agreement on their dispute over
revamped contract terms for a fifth batch of F-35 fighter jets,
but actual negotiations for the new planes have not yet begun.
REVIEW DEMANDED
In the letter, AIA members said the current model of
financial risk-sharing between government and industry had
resulted in development of world-class technology.
"The department's proposed changes to this model will have
significant competitive, financial, and employment implications
(especially for small- and medium-sized suppliers) that we do
not believe have been fully considered by the government or by
the Congress," the executives said.
They urged Panetta to suspend implementation of the changes
until a thorough review was done about the "potentially
far-reaching implications and risks of these actions."
Industry executives said they were concerned about a
Pentagon drive to require industry to assume "a far more
significant share, if not preponderance," of the cost of design
changes that arose on certain weapons programs like the F-35
that move into production while testing is still under way.
They said this so-called "concurrency risk" would cause
"significant disruption to and changed behavior from the defense
industrial base," which is already bracing for layoffs and
tighter profit margins as defense spending drops.
Weapons costs could rise because companies would price the
increased risk into their contract bids, experienced contractors
could opt not to compete for such programs, and overall
innovation would be stifled, the executives said.
The letter also criticized Pentagon threats to withhold
program funds for "indefinite periods," and make payments
contingent on companies agreeing to policy changes such as
increased responsibility for design changes.
"This is a questionable and troubling attempt to use the
goodwill and extra financial risk that industry incurs to
deliver systems on time and at lowest possible cost against us,"
it said. Companies often pay suppliers on their own dime to
cover temporary delays in the federal budget process.
Pentagon threats to hold up funding imposed additional
financial risk on publicly traded companies, and will require "a
total reevaluation of our ability to continue performance," at
times when government funds are held up, they added.
The Pentagon's director of pricing, Shay Assad, and other
top defense officials tried to reassure investors at a
conference last week that they were not trying to cut profits.
Assad dismissed concerns raised by Lockheed and other
companies, saying there was no overall shift in Pentagon policy
and that contracts were negotiated on a case-by-case basis.
"We don't want situations where we're asking companies to
take an unreasonable risk," Assad told a conference hosted by
Credit Suisse and Aviation Week.
"The idea that there is a new policy going on here, it's
just not true," he said. But he said the Pentagon was setting
higher standards for its acquisition officials given the
changing budget climate, and expected industry to do the same.
