By Lynnley Browning

Dec 7 U.S. authorities have indicted another U.S. client of Swiss banking giant UBS AG UBSN.VX in a case that sheds new light on the role of a major Swiss cantonal bank in enabling tax evasion by Americans.

Amir Zavieh, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Iran, was charged late Tuesday with fraud and conspiracy by federal prosecutors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The charges against Zavieh, a San Francisco resident who also goes by the first name Allen, refer to his accounts at UBS (UBS.N) and at "a cantonal bank wholly owned by Basel City Canton." That bank is Basler Kantonalbank, according to public records and to persons briefed on the matter.

U.S. authorities are cracking down on tax evasion by wealthy Americans involving Swiss banks.

The Zavieh indictment underscores cooperation provided to U.S. authorities by Renzo Gadola, a former senior UBS private banker. For a number of years, he handled Zavieh's account.

Gadola, who worked at UBS from 1995 to 2008, last month received five months' probation from a Florida federal judge after being charged with conspiracy. Gadola has cooperated extensively with U.S. authorities conducting a wide-ranging criminal investigation of scores of Swiss banks.

His role is significant because he disclosed to federal prosecutors for the first time the role of Swiss cantonal banks, including Basler Kantonalbank, in helping Americans to evade U.S. taxes on at least hundreds of millions of dollars in assets. His cooperation continues as a part of his probation.

