Dec 9 The Mexican government said on Friday that it has filed a new motion to hold its decision to ban tycoon Carlos Slim from entering the local television market.

Mexico's Communications and Transport ministry crushed Slim's efforts to add television to his telecom empire in May by refusing to change the concession of his fixed-line phone company Telmex and allow the new service.

Last month, a local judge granted Telmex an appeal against the ministry's decision. The judge said the government did not make a thorough review of the case before ruling, and requested that the ministry look at Telmex's request one more time.

The ministry said in a statement on Friday that it had filed a motion before that same judge to defend the legality of its May decision.

According to the government, one of the reasons stopping Telmex from winning the TV permit was that the company was giving rivals poor service when connecting them to its nationwide network.

Telmex challenged the ministry's stance, saying it had fully complied with key conditions for its TV debut.

