Dec 8 Boeing Co (BA.N), on track to notch its
highest number of commercial aircraft orders since 2007, is
working to bag what many experts say are the last available
orders in a buying spree by U.S. operators.
The world's second-largest planemaker after Europe's Airbus
EAD.PA is deep in talks with United Continental Holdings
(UAL.N), FedEx (FDX.N) and Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) for orders
for several hundred airplanes -- widebody and narrowbody --,
according to industry experts and sources with knowledge of the
order negotiations.
Once those customers make their deals, the long-awaited U.S.
order frenzy will have run its course, some say.
"These are orders that people have been waiting for for the
last several years. The chapter that everybody has been waiting
to turn to are the North American carrier orders," said Alex
Hamilton, managing director with EarlyBirdCapital.
Hamilton noted that most of the orders are tied to fleet
replenishment, not expansion, and that the appetite for new
planes in this part of the world is very limited.
"There's certainly a question that's raised," he said.
"We've peaked."
Boeing has taken orders for 643 airplanes this year,
according to its website. The gross total is the highest since
2008, when the company scored 669 orders. But 2007 was a record
year for Boeing, which took 1,423 orders that year.
An industry downturn took its toll on global aircraft orders
after 2007, and U.S. carriers froze much of their spending as
they slashed capacity to offset flagging travel demand.
Boeing and Airbus are bidding to sell around 150 narrowbody
jets to United Continental.
Boeing also is nearing deals with Southwest Airlines for
about 100 narrobody 737 MAX jetliners and with FedEx for about
30 767 freighters, according to media reports.
Sources said Boeing was expected to win the order with
FedEx, which had also talked with Airbus this year.
"Both of these have been going on for quite some time. Maybe
it's a good idea to finish it by the end of the year," said Adam
Pilarski, senior vice president at AVITAS, an airline consulting
company that also works with aircraft lessors and lenders.
These final, percolating orders follow a giant order placed
in July by now-bankrupt American Airlines AMR.N for 460
single-aisle jets worth up to $40 billion split between Boeing
and Airbus. In August, Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said it ordered
100 Boeing Next-Generation 737-900ER airplanes.
There has been a long-expected avalanche of orders from U.S.
carriers, which are craving fuel-efficient airplanes to
replenish their fleets as the industry recovers from the
years-long downturn.
United, Southwest and FedEx all declined to comment on
potential pending orders. Boeing also declined to comment on
talks with customers.
Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in late
October that the carrier was being briefed by Boeing on the 737
MAX and added it was "very desirous" of the next-generation
engine technology.
"I certainly expect Southwest at some point to buy this
plane," said Hunter Keay, airline analyst with Wolfe Trahan &
Co. "The long-term strategy for them is going to be centered
around the 737."
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson, Lynn Adler, Karen Jacobs and Tim
Hepher; editing by Carol Bishopric)
