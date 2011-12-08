* US DOT Sec LaHood says criticism of gov't is nonsense * GM says cooperating fully; receives inquiry from Congress * LaHood says Volt safe for consumers

By John Crawley

WASHINGTON Dec 8 U.S. safety regulators acted responsibly in assessing a Chevy Volt battery fire following crash testing this year and did not suppress public disclosure, Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said on Thursday.

LaHood characterized as "nonsense" criticism the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was not transparent about the problem that surfaced in June but was not made public until the agency opened an investigation in November.

"The idea that we didn't report it is not accurate," LaHood said, without elaborating on who beyond General Motors Co (GM.N) was made aware of the problem initially.

LaHood said questions about disclosure make no difference now that the agency is investigating, and that the Volt was safe to drive.

NHTSA can sometimes take months to vet consumer complaints or assess problems before launching investigations, like the one involving the Volt, that can lead to recalls. However, the industry overall has been much more sensitive to disclosure issues since a safety crisis that engulfed Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and resulted in massive recalls in 2009 and 2010. NHTSA was criticized for reacting slowly over years to safety complaints in that case.

Volt battery fires occurred after NHTSA crash tests or other tests where batteries were purposely damaged. No "real world" incidents have been reported.

But some members of Congress and safety advocates say regulators in the Volt case were obligated to at least alert consumers or lawmakers earlier than they did about a potential problem with new technology in the heavily promoted and well-received plug-in car.

Moreover, regulators had bestowed a top, "five-star" crash rating on the Volt, an important resource for consumers researching safety questions. NHTSA notes the Volt investigation on its Safecar.gov website.

GM said it has been "very responsive" to NHTSA's concerns from the start and is working with the agency on its investigation.

NHTSA also said GM has been cooperating with its investigators, who on Wednesday said they were examining welding of steel supports near the Volt battery pack.

GM pushed the Volt as a symbol of its determination to lead the industry on fuel efficiency and green technology. It has a gas-powered 1.4-liter engine to provide additional range after it has run about 40 miles on its battery.

GM has sold more than 6,000 since introducing the Volt a year ago. But a $41,000 sticker price - before tax breaks - during tough economic times and gasoline prices well off their $4 highs have dampened consumer interest in the vehicle.

The Obama administration, which still owns a third of GM following its 2009 bankruptcy, has enthusiastically supported the introduction of mostly electric and fully electric vehicles as a way to reduce oil dependence and cut pollution.

The government has invested more than $2 billion into research and development of next-generation batteries for new vehicles. It also accelerated loans to the auto industry for development of electric cars and technology that make conventional engines more efficient.

A Volt battery ignited three weeks after NHTSA crash testing in June. Separate tests on batteries alone in November also resulted in fires.

LaHood said time spent between the first fire and the second batch involved careful analysis to identify the problem and ensure that it was not an anomaly.

The initial Volt battery fire occurred just before GM reopened its Detroit-Hamtramck plant in July after a six-week shutdown and accelerated production of the 2012 Volt.

The controversy has prompted a senior Republican member of Congress, House Oversight Chairman Darrell Issa, to seek documents from NHTSA about its handling of the Volt matter.

GM said it also received an inquiry from the committee, which is planning a hearing next month.

(Reporting by John Crawley, editing by Matthew Lewis)

((john.crawley@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 202 898 8340)) Keywords: GM/VOLT

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.