By Scott DiSavino and Eileen O'Grady

NEW YORK, Dec 8 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) would likely reach a decision on Westinghouse Electric's AP1000 reactor design in the next month or two, NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko told Reuters on Thursday

In the interview, Jaczko said the Commission would also likely reach a decision on the construction and operating licenses for the two new reactors at Southern Co's (SO.N) Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia and another two units at Scana Corp's (SCG.N) Summer plant in South Carolina soon after certifying the new design.

Both companies have already started construction on new reactors based on the AP1000 design.

"The commission is working very hard on this. It's a priority and I hope we have some final decisions soon ... We anticipate in the next month or two we will see some final decisions from the agency on the AP1000 and the new licenses," Jaczko said.

Jaczko was in New York to talk to nuclear industry analysts and investors.

The 1,154-megawatt AP1000 design is the most popular of the proposed new reactor designs the NRC is considering.

Westinghouse is majority owned by Japanese multinational Toshiba Corp (6502.T).

While the companies seeking the design certification and approval to build the new reactors have been awaiting final NRC action for many months and a positive outcome seems certain, Jaczko said a final commission decision will not be rushed.

"At this point, the staff has recommended for the AP1000. But the commission has an important responsibility to review that information and verify that we agree. That is the process we are in right now," said Jaczko.

"It's a lot of information and so it does take the commission some time to do it. The commission needs to take its time," he said.

Separately, Jaczko said the agency was looking for what caused an increase in the number of special safety inspections to levels not seen in recent memory at the nation's existing reactors. [ID:nN1E7B710Y]

FUKUSHIMA CHALLENGES

Jaczko said the staff's increased workload following the damage at Japan's Fukushima plant from the March earthquake and tsunami has forced the Commission to reconsider its priorities and possibly delay certain non-safety related activities.

New reactor licensing however would likely not be on the list of things to delay, he said, because the staff working on new licenses was not necessarily the same people working on safety related issues.

"Because of the events in Japan, we have some new challenges that we hadn't planned for so we have to make some decisions about what kind of things may change priority or may take extra time. No matter what, safety will remain our top priority," Jaczko said.

"The things we will look at are things that can be deferred that do not have a direct impact on safety. We have not decided what those things are yet," he said.

He noted that power uprates and 20-year license renewals for existing reactors were the kinds of non-safety related tasks the commissioners will be looking at for possible delay.

