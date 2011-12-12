Dec 12 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N said on Monday it is buying a Dutch coffee house chain, its latest acquisition aimed at building up its international coffee and tea business.

Sara Lee, which is splitting itself into two companies, one of them an overseas coffee and tea business, said the deal to buy CoffeeCompany, a chain of 60 cafes in major cities in the Netherlands, should close in the next 30 days.

CoffeeCompany is partly owned by KRC Capital and gets 7 million visits per year.

Sara Lee said its company split is expected in the first half of 2012.

Sara Lee last month also bought House of Coffee, a beverage foodservice company with customers in Norway and Denmark.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

