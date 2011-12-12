* CME will not guarantee MFG funds still missing after reimbursement

* MFG client funds missing since Oct 31 bankruptcy

* CME COO Durkin says has responsibility to shareholders

CHICAGO, Dec 12 CME Group (CME.O) Chief Operating Officer Bryan Durkin said on Monday the exchange will not guarantee the funds that remain missing from customer accounts at bankrupt brokerage MF Global MFGLQ.PK after they are reimbursed by the bankruptcy trustee.

Such a move would be "unwise" and the CME has a "fiduciary responsibility" to its shareholders, he said at a National Grain and Feed Association conference on Monday.

CME in late November expanded the size of a fund to help return cash to former MF Global clients to $550 million from $250 million. The brokerage collapsed Oct. 31 after making bad bets on European debt.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were missing from clients' accounts at the firm.

A trustee overseeing the bankruptcy has said an increased payout to former clients should restore at least two thirds of U.S.-based property for the broker-dealer unit.

CME will not guarantee the remainder, Durkin said.

"We really feel we cannot expose ourselves to that level of responsibility or risk," Durkin told the NGFA Country Elevator Conference. "It's not covered as part of our rules. All of that being said we have taken some very unprecedented steps."

(Reporting by Tom Polansek, writing by Karl Plume; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8720; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.reuters.com@reuters.net))((For help: Click "Contact Us" in your desk top, click here [HELP] or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646-223-5546)) Keywords: CME MFGLOBAL/FUNDS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.