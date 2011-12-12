(For other news from Reuters Global Manufacturing and Transportation Summit, click here)</A1 >

NEW YORK Dec 12 Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) is not for sale right now, but the company would be fiscally responsible if a potential buyer were willing to pay a high price for the supplier of flight controls and other electronics for planes, its chief executive said on Monday.

"The last thing on my list of strategic alternatives to grow the company and provide value is to sell the company. And as a result, the company is not for sale right now," Clay Jones said at the 2011 Reuters Manufacturing and Transportation Summit in New York.

He added: ".. If for some reason someone wanted to pay a very high price for our company at a multiple that I couldn't do in the near term myself, we would not be irresponsible in that regard."

Jones said United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N) planned purchase of fellow plane parts supplier Goodrich Corp GR.N for $127.50 a share, or $16.5 billion, "suggests that Rockwell Collins should be able to be valued at a much higher level."

Shares of Rockwell Collins were off 1.5 percent to $53.11 in afternoon trading on Monday. Goodrich was down 26 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $122.61.

