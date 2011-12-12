(Adds details on Brinker's plans)

Dec 12 Carin Stutz, president of global businessdevelopment at Brinker International Inc (EAT.N) , resigned to become chief executive officer and president of Cosi Inc COSI.O , the companies said on Monday.

Stutz, 55, will also be on Cosi's board when she joins the company on Jan. 1, the fast-casual chain said.

Stephen Edwards will assume the role of executive chair at that time, Cosi added. Board chairman Mark Demilio had served as an interim CEO after James Hyatt resigned from the CEO role in August.

Brinker, which runs chains such as Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy, said that it has already started to look for a replacement for Stutz. In the interim, its global business development division will report directly to President and CEO Doug Brooks, the company said.

Stutz's prior roles included work at companies such as Applebee's International Inc and Wendy's WEN.N , Cosi said.

