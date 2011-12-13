* Weather may delay first oil from OGX's Waimea field

* First OGX oil had been expected in September-October

* Waimea field test oil output to be 20,000 barrels/day

* Field output seen at 50,000 barrels/day after 5 months

* Batista sees no impact on investment from Europe crisis

By Sabrina Lorenzi

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 13 OGX Petroleo e Gas (OGXP3.SA) may miss its goal to produce its first oil by year-end because of weather, founder and Chief Executive Eike Batista told Reuters.

OGX had postponed the start of its first long-term test in the Waimea field in the Campos Basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro to the beginning of this month, from a previous goal of September or October.

"For a project that's going to produce for 28 years, what difference does a month, or four, five or six weeks mean?" Batista said in an interview in Rio de Janeiro.

OGX, which was founded in 2007, made its first discovery in 2009, but has yet to produce any oil. Still, it has a market value of 47 billion reais ($25.5 billion), making it Brazil's second-largest oil company by that measure.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company expects to produce nearly 1.4 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day by the end of 2019, an amount larger than that produced by all but 20 countries and more than half of Brazil's current output of about 2.1 million barrels a day.

Delays have been compounded by frequent rains in Brazil's southeastern region where OGX's floating oil production, storage and offloading ship, OGX 1, is in its final outfitting stages at the Port of Rio de Janeiro, he added. Waimea is located off the coast of that state.

OGX had expected the Singapore-built OGX 1, known as an FSPO vessel, to sail for Waimea in November or December. It forecasts production of 15,000 to 20,000 barrels of oil a day during the test phase.

Five months after the test start-up, the OGX 1 should begin boosting production to 45,000 to 50,000 barrels a day from two production wells.

NO EUROPE IMPACT

Batista said the European debt crisis will have little impact on the company's plan to invest as much as $4 billion by the end of 2013.

The company has ample cash, Batista said, after raising 6.8 billion reais (worth about $4 billion at the time) in an initial public offering in 2008, then the largest IPO in Brazilian history. OGX expects to have between $1 billion and $1.5 billion of cash on hand at the end of 2013 when the company expects to be producing 165,000 barrels a day. "We have our credit lines in order and high-return projects that aren't stopping," Batista said. "We don't have marginal projects."

Batista expects OGX to produce 730,000 barrels a day by the end of 2015 and 1.38 million a day by the end of 2019, which is equal to 84 percent of Britain's current consumption, according to BP Plc (BP.L).

The company has estimated potential reserves of 10.8 billion barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent in Brazil and Colombia, according to DeGolyer & MacNaughton, a Dallas, Texas based oil consulting group.

If eventually proven, the potential reserves are enough to supply all oil needs in the United States for more than 16 months, according to BP data. That would give OGX about the same amount of reserves as Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the No. 2 U.S. oil company.

OGX plans to sell its oil to Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L), which has a contract to buy 1.2 million barrels of Waimea oil in two 600,000 barrel shipments, Batista said.

1.2 million barrels is equal to about 24 days of full production from Waimea. The oil is a light grade of crude rated 20 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute scale according to OGX.

Shell has agreed to pay OGX the price of Brent crude LCOc1 minus $5.50 a barrel for the oil, or about $124 million for the whole shipment at current market prices.

OGX has struck oil in 90 percent of its wells since it began drilling in late 2009.

In a recent interview, Chief Operating Officer Paulo Mendonca said it was unprecedented for a company to begin production within two years of a discovery.

OGX shares gave up early gains to fall 0.63 percent to 14.31 reais in Sao Paulo while the benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.96 percent.

($1 = 1.84 reais)

