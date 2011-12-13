* Bank satisfaction falls 1.7 pct, credit unions up 8.7 pct

* Wells Fargo, Citi tied for top spot among big banks

Dec 13 Customer satisfaction with credit unions reached a new high this year amid an outcry over rising bank fees, according to a survey.

Customers gave credit unions an overall score of 87 on a scale of 100, up 8.7 percent from last year, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Banks' overall score fell 1.7 percent to 75.

"While it is too early to quantify just how much business the big banks have lost to smaller competitors, the new ACSI data suggest credit unions and smaller banks now have become an even more attractive alternative for consumers," Claes Fornell, ACSI's founder, said in a statement.

Among big banks, Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) tied for first place with scores of 73. Wells Fargo was unchanged from a year ago, while Citigroup was up 6 percent.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) improved 4 percent to 70, ahead of Bank of America (BAC.N), which was flat at 68.

(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; editing by John Wallace)

(rick.rothacker@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: rick.rothacker.reuters.com@reuters.net; +1 704 998 2504) Keywords: BANKS/SATISFACTION

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.