* Mexico Nov auto output up 11.3 pct from year ago

* Mexico Nov auto exports up 18.3 pct from year ago

(Recasts headline, lead)

MEXICO CITY , Dec 13 Mexican auto exports rose 18.3 percent to a November record and the highest monthly volume this year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association

(AMIA) said on Tuesday.

Total auto output rose 11.3 percent to 231,080 vehicles in November. Exports in the month totaled 199,068 vehicles.

"Vehicle production in Mexico in November continued to increase, thanks to the high export levels recorded since last year," said AMIA in a statement.

Exports got a boost from sales to Latin America and Europe, the statement said. Latin America now buys more than one in every seven cars shipped from Mexico.

Production between January and November this year rose 13.8 percent and exports rose 15.2 percent, the association said.

The United States, destination of just under 80 percent of the country's exports, remains the country's largest export market.

Mexico increased vehicle production to a record 2.3 million units last year, making the country the world's ninth-biggest carmaker, according to data from the international trade group OICA.

(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Noe Torres; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio and Padraic Cassidy)

((elinor.comlay@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7154)) Keywords: MEXICO AMIA

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.