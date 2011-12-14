* Jung, CEO since 1999, to step down from role in 2012

* Avon had planned business update meeting for early 2012

* Shares rise 11 percent in morning trading

By Jessica Wohl

Dec 14 Avon Products Inc's (AVP.N) decision to look outside its walls for a new CEO is viewed as an admission that the cosmetics brand needs a major overhaul rather than the small make-overs it has undertaken in recent years.

Shares of Avon surged 11 percent in morning trading as Wall Street welcomed the prospect of new leadership at the world's largest direct seller of cosmetics, which has been criticized for resting on its laurels while other direct sellers and traditional beauty companies ate away at its dominance.

Late on Tuesday, Avon announced it would split the roles of chairman and CEO next year, with current chief Andrea Jung moving into an executive chairman role for two years or more, and the company beginning an external search for a new CEO. [ID:nL3E7ND4AT]

"In truth, for the better part of the past 18 months, we'd thought the time had come for Ms. Jung to step aside and into a non-Executive Chairman role, making room for a CEO that could bring a different set of capabilities to what has become an increasingly complex global business," Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman said on Wednesday.

Avon, famed for its "Ding Dong, Avon Calling," campaign of the 1950s and 1960s, saw stellar growth through to the early 2000s as it expanded internationally, bringing the prospect of a career -- or extra pocket money -- to women in locales as diverse as South Africa and South Korea.

However, Avon took its eye off direct-sales competition, such as Brazil's Natura (NATU3.SA) and Sweden's Oriflame ORIsdb.ST, as well as traditional beauty businesses like L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA) and Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), also heading into new markets.

After years, it is still dealing with the fallout from a bribery investigation that began in China, and the slow process of moving to a direct sales model there.

Now, as Avon wraps up celebrations around the globe for its 125th anniversary, investors who have watched the stock fall by nearly 45 percent finally have something to cheer about.

The shares shot up as much as 11 percent to $17.91 and were the largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning, though still well below their recent highs.

MANAGEMENT SHAKE-UP CONTINUES

Avon has already made some major management changes, bringing in Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Ross in late November and Fernando Acosta, president of its large Latin America business, at the beginning of December.

Finding a new CEO will take time, as Avon is not only dealing with internal issues such as overhauling technology and a growing presence of rivals in key markets. It also faces two government probes that the incoming executive will have to deal with. In October, Avon said that U.S. regulators are formally

investigating whether it broke bribery and disclosure laws.

At the same time, as a company with millions of representatives, Avon needs someone who can motivate its sales force. Jung, who has been CEO since 1999, had often been a big part of the allure for representatives who liked to see a successful woman at the top of the company.

"Although a resilient business model, direct-selling works under an 'ecosystem' that makes a sales rep believe she can make it if she tries hard enough, which Avon lacks," said Consumer Edge Research analyst Javier Escalante, who kept his "neutral" rating on the shares.

A committee of three long-serving board members, along with Jung, will look outside the company for a new CEO. Once Avon finds someone, Jung will have a new two-year contract for the executive chairman role, with the possibility of an extension.

The CEO search is being led by Fred Hassan, managing director and partner at Warburg Pincus LLC, along with Maria Elena Lagomasino, CEO of GenSpring Family Offices, and Lawrence Weinbach, managing director of Yankee Hill Capital Management. Hassan and Weinbach have served on Avon's board since 1999, and Lagomasino joined in 2000.

"While the stock could be rocky in coming months under a 'lame duck' CEO who may still conduct a business update" in the first quarter ... "we believe expectations are bottoming and share price downside is limited," said Linda Bolton Weiser of Caris & Co. She raised her rating on Avon to "above average" from "average" and, at the same time, cut her price target on the shares to $19 from $21.

Weiser said she expects the changes at the planned meeting could include a way to cut the dividend by 25 percent to 50 percent.

Avon has already informed the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) that it does not plan to present at the analyst group's major annual event in February, Weiser said.

At last February's meeting, Avon laid out some of its plans to overhaul operations, just weeks after it reported disappointing quarterly results. [ID:nN24243944]

(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by Gunna Dickson)

((jessica.wohl@thomsonreuters.com +1 312 408 8132; Reuters Messaging: jessica.wohl.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

(Editing by Lisa VonAhn) Keywords: AVON/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.