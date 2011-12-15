* Sees EPS $4.25 to $4.50 per share

* Sees organic revenue up 4 to 6 percent

Dec 15 Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) expects earnings to rise 6 percent to 12 percent in 2012 despite a "more challenging" global economy, the diversified U.S. manufacturer said on Thursday.

The maker of products ranging from control systems for large buildings to cockpit electronics set an initial 2012 earnings target of $4.25 to $4.50 per share, with organic revenue up 4 percent to 6 percent.

"We're planning for a more challenging macro environment in 2012," Chief Executive Officer David Cote said in a statement.

The Morris Township, New Jersey-based company has benefited this year from strong global demand from the aviation sector and continued infrastructure investment in rapidly developing economies in Asia.

Honeywell shares eased 2.2 percent to $50.40 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Scott Malone in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((Boston.Newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +1 617-856-4342; Reuters Messaging: scott.malone.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HONEYWELL/OUTLOOK

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.