* Q3 loss 6 cents/share vs Street view loss 11 cents/share

* Now sees FY loss 37-50 cts/shr, prior view 40-56 cts/shr

* Wellness+ up to 47 mln members from 44 mln

* Shares rise as much as 7 pct

(Adds details on loyalty program, stock activity)

Dec 15 Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as a growing loyalty program and more flu shots helped sales, and the drugstore chain raised its outlook for the year.

Shares of Rite Aid, which is remodeling hundreds of stores and closing others, rose as much as 7 percent to $1.22.

Rite Aid's Wellness+ loyalty program now has 47 million members, up from 44 million three months ago. Analysts have credited the program, launched in April 2010, with playing a big role in Rite Aid's improving sales.

The company also said it had given twice the number of flu shots it did last year.

Shoppers who sign up for Wellness+, especially those who reach the high "gold" tier, tend to come in more frequently and spend more when they shop, President and Chief Executive John Standley said during a conference call on Thursday morning.

Starting in January, Wellness+ patrons will be able to load online coupons onto their card to use in stores, a first in the drugstore industry and a move that mimics programs at some grocery chains. Rite Aid will also offer magazine subscriptions and other perks to those who earn a certain amount of points by making purchases.

Wellness+ card holders accounted for 70 percent of sales of general merchandise and 66 percent of prescriptions sold during the quarter, Standley said.

Those who accumulate the most points, hitting the silver and then gold levels, earn discounts and are the chain's most valuable and loyal shoppers. Almost 50 percent of silver and gold members shopped at Rite Aid weekly during the quarter, similar to the second quarter, he said.

Silver-level members spend an average of 49 percent more than non-members, while gold-level members spend an average of 120 percent more, Standley added.

While larger competitor CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) has had a loyalty card program for years, Walgreen Co WAG.N, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, does not have a card program.

LOSS NARROWED

The third-largest U.S. drugstore chain posted a loss of $52 million, or 6 cents per share, for the fiscal third quarter ended Nov. 25, compared with a loss of $79 million or 9 cents a share a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 11 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rite Aid said it now expects a loss of 37 to 50 cents per share for fiscal 2012, which ends in February. Its previous forecast was a loss of 40 cents to 56 cents.

As it previously reported, third-quarter revenue rose 1.8 percent to $6.3 billion, restrained by store closings. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 2 percent, the fourth straight quarter of growth.

Rite Aid narrowed its forecast range for annual same-store sales, projecting a rise of 1.15 percent to 1.75 percent, compared with an earlier estimate of 0.75 percent to 2 percent.

Rite Aid, which carries $6.2 billion in long-term debt, incurred interest expense of $130 million in the third quarter. Stripping out that expense as well as taxes, depreciation and amortization, it earned $221.5 million, up from $212.5 million a year earlier.

The chain has been closing stores while its larger competitors expand. Rite Aid had 4,679 stores as of Nov. 26, down from 4,731 a year earlier.

It was the company's 18th straight quarterly loss. It last posted a profit in the quarter ended in May 2007.

Rite Aid shares were up 4.4 percent at $1.19 at midmorning on Thursday, off an earlier high at $1.22.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, John Wallace and Matthew Lewis)

