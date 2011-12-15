* Cutting costs is imperative - CEO
* Economy 'not getting worse'
* Atlanta seen as fertile ground for new customers
By Karen Jacobs
NEW YORK, Dec 15 Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N)
is focused on eliminating waste and inefficiencies in its
operation to bring down costs and re-widen the cost advantage it
has against larger rivals, Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on
Thursday.
Upgrading the company's airplane fleet is a key part of the
strategy to lower costs, he added in an interview with Reuters
in New York.
"We're still the low-cost producer, we're still the low-fare
leader and that leadership position certainly hasn't been lost.
It's just the gap has been narrowed," Kelly said. "We'll want to
widen it again and that will be our focus."
Southwest this week handed Boeing Co (BA.N) its first firm
order for the upcoming 737 MAX, ordering 150 of the new planes
that will be equipped with fuel-efficient engines supplied by
CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric (GE.N)
and France's Safran (SAF.PA).
Southwest also ordered 58 of the 737 Next Generation models,
bringing the number of planes it has on order with Boeing to 350
[ID:nL3E7ND3BO].
Kelly, who told staff in a memo earlier this month that
bankruptcies have helped larger U.S. rivals cut costs, said
reducing costs on a unit basis would be a focus over the next
five years. Lower fuel burn and maintenance costs from new
airplanes as well as just running the operation better on a
daily basis will help Southwest get there, he added.
NO 'REMARKABLE TRANSFORMATION' NEEDED
"The easiest thing we can do right now is to eliminate
waste, eliminate inefficiencies," Kelly said. "The good news is
we don't have to have remarkable transformation here to address"
those.
Kelly said air travel demand was "very good" and that
Southwest was competing well, despite economic concerns. "Things
are not getting worse from my perspective," he said when asked
about the state of the U.S. economy.
Dallas-based Southwest acquired AirTran this year, a deal
that gave it access to big East Coast markets such as Atlanta, a
city it didn't previously serve. The carrier expects to receive
a single operating certificate from U.S. regulators early next
year, but until then must operate as separate entities.
Southwest-branded flights will start in Atlanta in February,
and Kelly said he's determined to win customers in the southern
U.S. city, which is the headquarters and biggest hub for Delta
Air Lines (DAL.N).
"It is a competition, I don't think (Delta) will shy away
from that and neither will we because we're famous for that,"
Kelly said. We're very pro-consumer, we're very pro-competition
... We bring a lot to the table."
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in New York; editing by Gunna
Dickson)
((karen.jacobs@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 404493 3656;
ReutersMessaging:karen.jacobs.reuters.c-om@reuters.net))
Keywords: SOUTHWEST/CEO
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.