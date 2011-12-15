Dec 15 Coca-Cola Enterprises CCE.N, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola (KO.N) drinks in Western Europe, said on Thursday it expects earnings per share to rise between 10 and 12 percent in 2012, helped in part by the London Olympics and European Soccer Championship.

Coke Enterprises also said it expects operating income to be up by a mid-single-digit to a high single digit percentage. But the company, the third largest independent Coke bottler, said that if proposed tax increases in France were implemented, volume growth would be affected there.

The company also said it expects 2011 earnings per share to be at the high end of its previously given forecast of $2.14 to $2.18 per share, with revenue expected to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

