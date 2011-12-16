(Adds responses from Honeywell, DuPont)

* Involves refrigerant for car air conditioners

* Regulators say complaint prompted investigation

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 EU regulators are investigating whether agreements between U.S. conglomerate Honeywell International Inc. (HON.N) and U.S. chemicals company DuPont (DD.N) related to a new refrigerant for car air conditioning systems may have breached EU antitrust rules.

The European Commission said the investigation was prompted by complaints, but did not identify the complainants.

"The Commission will investigate whether joint development, licensing and production arrangements entered into between the two companies in relation to these refrigerants restrict competition on the markets," the EU executive, which acts as competition regulator in the bloc, said in a statement.

"The Commission is also examining whether Honeywell engaged in deceptive conduct during the evaluation of (the new refrigerant) 1234yf between 2007 and 2009," it said.

It said complainants accused the company of not disclosing its patents and patent applications while assessing the refrigerant and then failed to grant licenses on fair and reasonable terms.

The new refrigerant is intended to replace an existing product which does not comply with new EU environmental rules on global warming.

"Honeywell is confident that our practices are consistent with the law and that the Commission will conclude that we acted in full compliance with European Union competition rules," said Honeywell spokesman Peter Dalpe.

DuPont officials did not immediately comment.

Honeywell makes products ranging from cockpit electronics to control systems for large buildings.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Scott Malone and Ernest Scheyder in New York; editing by Rex Merrifield)

