OSHAWA, Ontario Dec 16 General Motors Co (GM.N), the largest U.S. automaker, will build the next generation of its Chevrolet Impala and invest nearly $66 million

(C$68 million) in its Oshawa assembly plant.

The move will secure about 350 jobs at the plant, which now builds the current model of the Impala and the Chevy Camaro.

GM plans to build the new Impala in two locations to "maximize the flexibility of GM's manufacturing operations," GM said in a statement on Friday.

In addition to the Oshawa plant, the automaker will also build the car at its Detroit-Hamtramck factory, where GM makes the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; writing by Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

