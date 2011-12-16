CHICAGO - * ANA adjusts flight schedule due to 787
delivery delay
* Boeing says problem minor and has been resolved
Dec 16 All Nippon Airways (9202.T), the first
operator of Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner said it will
postpone the start of Dreamliner service on some international
routes because of a delay in receiving another Dreamliner.
In a statement posted on its website on Thursday, the
Japanese carrier blamed a "productivity reason" at Boeing for
the delay. The airline said it would delay Dreamliner service
between Tokyo and Beijing and between Tokyo and Frankfurt.
The Beijing route was scheduled to start in December, but
has been rescheduled for January.
"ANA regrets to take the precaution of amending
international flight plans. ANA will continue urgent
negotiations with Boeing to deliver the 787 as early and as
close to the original schedule as possible," the company said.
Boeing said the delay resulted from a minor wiring problem
on three planes that was spotted during a standard walk-through
by the Federal Aviation Administration.
A Boeing spokeswoman said the issue was not widespread and
that the matter has been resolved.
"As always we are working closely with our customer to
minimize the impact and expect to deliver this airplane as
quickly as possible," she said.
The 787 Dreamliner is a light-weight, carbon-composite
airplane that is fuel efficient. The airplane was three years
behind its development schedule but finally entered service this
year.
Boeing aims to ramp up monthly production on the airplane to
10 by the end of 2013 from the current pace of 2.5. Some experts
believe the target rate is too ambitious.
Boeing has more than 800 orders for the airplane on its
books.
Shares of Boeing were up 32 cents at $70.93 on the New York
Stock Exchange at mid-afternoon.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Richard Chang)
