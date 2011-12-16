CHICAGO - * ANA adjusts flight schedule due to 787 delivery delay

* Boeing says problem minor and has been resolved

Dec 16 All Nippon Airways (9202.T), the first operator of Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner said it will postpone the start of Dreamliner service on some international routes because of a delay in receiving another Dreamliner.

In a statement posted on its website on Thursday, the Japanese carrier blamed a "productivity reason" at Boeing for the delay. The airline said it would delay Dreamliner service between Tokyo and Beijing and between Tokyo and Frankfurt.

The Beijing route was scheduled to start in December, but has been rescheduled for January.

"ANA regrets to take the precaution of amending international flight plans. ANA will continue urgent negotiations with Boeing to deliver the 787 as early and as close to the original schedule as possible," the company said.

Boeing said the delay resulted from a minor wiring problem on three planes that was spotted during a standard walk-through by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Boeing spokeswoman said the issue was not widespread and that the matter has been resolved.

"As always we are working closely with our customer to minimize the impact and expect to deliver this airplane as quickly as possible," she said.

The 787 Dreamliner is a light-weight, carbon-composite airplane that is fuel efficient. The airplane was three years behind its development schedule but finally entered service this year.

Boeing aims to ramp up monthly production on the airplane to 10 by the end of 2013 from the current pace of 2.5. Some experts believe the target rate is too ambitious.

Boeing has more than 800 orders for the airplane on its books.

Shares of Boeing were up 32 cents at $70.93 on the New York Stock Exchange at mid-afternoon.

(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Richard Chang)

