Dec 19 Asia's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) said on Monday that it has pushed back delivery of two 747-8F freighters from Boeing Co (BA.N) by a year to 2013, cutting its cargo capacity growth in the wake of the slowing air freight market.

The world's largest cargo carrier ordered a total of 10 Boeing 747-8F planes and received four this year, with the rest originally scheduled for 2012.

"We will continue to take delivery of four next year and two in 2013," said Cathay spokeswoman Carolyn Leung.

Worldwide air cargo transport has slowed in recent months as business confidence has sagged, and customers eyeing the uncertain economy have shifted to other methods to move cargo. Boeing in late October identified the air freight market as a "watch item." [ID:nN1E79I1SU]

"We've seen other carriers adjusting their order book in response to what is going to be a weak volume year next year," said David Vernon, an analyst with Sanford Bernstein in New York. "From a global perspective it's going to be weak; out of Asia it's going to be weak; it's going to be weak overall from a long-haul international perspective."

Last week, Cathay reported a 13.8 percent fall in cargo throughput for November and said the passenger outlook was uncertain for 2012. [ID:nL3E7NF0RE].

Air freight in and out of Asia "clearly has been softening over the last few months and I think this reflects more uncertainty about those markets heading into 2012 and the lack of urgency by the freighters to significantly add capacity," said Kenneth Herbert, an analyst with Wedbush Morgan Securities in San Francisco.

CATHAY TO CUT CAPACITY GROWTH

Cathay Pacific said it will pare capacity expansion to 10 percent next year from an original 17 percent. Chief Executive John Slosar said in the airline's monthly staff magazine CXWorld that 2011 had been a much bumpier ride after the highs of 2010.

The usual year-end rush for cargo had not arrived but passenger bookings for Christmas were pretty good, Slosar said.

"As for what happens after that, well, a lot will depend on the world economy," he said. "If, as is usually the case, cargo is a lead indicator and our passenger business starts to decline, then of course we need to be prepared."

Responding to a request for comment, a Boeing spokeswoman said in an email that "we continually work with our customers to help them meet their business needs."

Despite the concerns that prompted Cathay Pacific's move, U.S. package delivery companies FedEx Corp (FDX.N) and United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) are expecting record holiday peak shipping seasons, boosted by online sales. UPS said on Monday that it will add more than 400 additional flights a day as it kicks off its busiest week of the year.

Both of those companies have reported slow volume out of Asia to the United States and FedEx noted last week that it has shifted capacity and deferred deliveries of 11 Boeing 777 freighters because of that. [ID:nN1E7BE01D]

The 747-8 Freighter, which has an average list price of $333.5 million, is important to Boeing's revenue, but Cathay Pacific's delivery delay shouldn't have much impact on Boeing's stock, Herbert said.

"The focus right now of investors is still very much on the 787" Dreamliner, Herbert added.

Shares of Cathay fell 1.1 percent to HK$13.14 in Hong Kong. Boeing was down 0.9 percent to $70.37 on the New York Stock Exchange by early afternoon as U.S. and European shares shed earlier gains on worries about the euro zone crisis. [ID:nL1E7NJ7TG]

